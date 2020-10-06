nmcn plc (NMCN.L) (LON:NMCN) Stock Price Up 4%

nmcn plc (NMCN.L) (LON:NMCN)’s stock price rose 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 268 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 260 ($3.40). Approximately 7,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 3,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.27).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 378.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 451.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 million and a PE ratio of 7.24.

nmcn plc (NMCN.L) (LON:NMCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 6.50 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This is an increase from nmcn plc (NMCN.L)’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. nmcn plc (NMCN.L)’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

About nmcn plc (NMCN.L) (LON:NMCN)

nmcn plc provides built environment and critical national infrastructure projects in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Built Environment and Water. The Built Environment segment undertakes construction projects ranging from complex multi-storey city center developments to specialist refurbishment schemes.

