Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 94.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.47% of Noah worth $22,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noah by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Noah during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 691.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Noah alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.44. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $40.18.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.79 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 30.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Noah Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.