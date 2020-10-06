Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) PT Lowered to $8.50

Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NBL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:NBL remained flat at $$8.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.62. Noble Energy has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $25.08.

Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.10 million. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 143.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noble Energy will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company also owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. Its assets are located in the US onshore unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins in the Eastern Mediterranean and off the west coast of Africa.

