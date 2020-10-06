Noram Ventures (CVE:NRM) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

Noram Ventures Inc (CVE:NRM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.21. Noram Ventures shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 375,788 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on Noram Ventures in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a C$0.40 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 million and a P/E ratio of -13.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13.

About Noram Ventures (CVE:NRM)

Noram Ventures Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for lithium and graphite deposits. The company's flagship property is the Zeus Lithium property located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Noram Ventures Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

