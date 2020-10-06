Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Shares Gap Up to $0.25

Northern Graphite Corp (CVE:NGC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.28. Northern Graphite shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 million and a PE ratio of -30.63.

About Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC)

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Bissett Creek graphite project covering an area of approximately 3,662 hectares located in southeastern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Industrial Minerals Canada Inc and changed its name to Northern Graphite Corporation in March 2010.

