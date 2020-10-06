Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN)’s stock price was down 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 39,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 526,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market cap of $20.35 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.53.

About Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN)

Northern Shield Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and exploring mineral properties primarily in Ontario and Quebec. The company primarily explores for platinum group elements, copper, nickel, zinc, and silver. It holds 100% interests in the Huckleberry property comprising 179 claims located to the north of Schefferville; Séquoi property consisting of 107 claims; Sé2 property covering 291 claims situated to the southeast of Séquoi; Idefix property comprising 241 claims with an area of 109 square kilometers; and 2 gold projects located in the Gaspesie region of Quebec.

