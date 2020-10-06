Northland Securities Increases Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target to $43.00

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.53% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Northland Power stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467. Northland Power has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.45.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

