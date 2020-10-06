Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Shares Up 9.8%

Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (CVE:NOU) shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 386,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 209,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $49.74 million and a P/E ratio of -8.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. Its flagship property is the Matawinie property that includes 246 mining claims covering 13,383 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.