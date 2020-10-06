Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Trading 2.7% Higher

Nova Leap Health Corp (CVE:NLH) shares traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 25,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 51,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59. The company has a market cap of $24.16 million and a P/E ratio of -29.23.

Nova Leap Health Company Profile (CVE:NLH)

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides personal home care and support services in the United States and Canada. Its services include companionship; cooking and meal preparation; dementia care; light housekeeping; respite care; transportation; personal care; medication reminders; and medication administration by nursing staff.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Nova Leap Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Leap Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.