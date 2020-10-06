NPCoin Market Capitalization Hits $2.38 Million (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, NPCoin has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $2,833.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000049 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00024586 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

