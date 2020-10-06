NULS Price Tops $0.26 (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NULS has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $25.34 million and $9.99 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00261223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00036935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00085915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.41 or 0.01534373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00163130 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,172,769 coins and its circulating supply is 99,095,870 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community. NULS’s official website is nuls.io.

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

