Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 26,370 Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,370 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 522.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

SGMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.17.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.