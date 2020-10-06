Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 31,925 Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,925 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of First Horizon National worth $6,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 240.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Horizon National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on First Horizon National from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.69.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.50. First Horizon National Corp has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $511.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.52 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 7.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

First Horizon National Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.