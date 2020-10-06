Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 152,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,040,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 186.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 117,465 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in Bilibili in the second quarter worth about $28,846,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Bilibili in the second quarter worth about $403,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Bilibili by 146,958.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 149,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bilibili in the second quarter worth about $783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BILI shares. BOCOM International downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Nomura lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.81.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.37 and a beta of 1.14. Bilibili Inc – has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.03 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.84% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc – will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

