Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 720,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,755 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Liberty Latin America worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 2,335.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $848.90 million for the quarter.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Latin America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

