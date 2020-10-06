Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 121,060 Shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,060 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Red Rock Resorts worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

RRR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.09.

In related news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III purchased 290,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $4,912,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III purchased 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $4,754,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,235,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,730,748. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $27.91.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.63 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

