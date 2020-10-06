Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 262,749 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,749 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.00% of Kearny Financial worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRNY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 1,086.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 729.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,680 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNY stock opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $14.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $683.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $45.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.45 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KRNY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

In related news, Director John F. Mcgovern purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $128,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

