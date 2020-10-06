Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 45,307 Shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,307 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Arcus Biosciences worth $6,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 3,297.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,705,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 45,647 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $1,192,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $9,925,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 560.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 467,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RCUS. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In related news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.57 per share, with a total value of $107,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. Arcus Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

