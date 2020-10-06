Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 8,569 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of MaxLinear worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 203,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after acquiring an additional 75,075 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3,139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,461,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,729,000 after acquiring an additional 129,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $744,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,164.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MXL opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78, a PEG ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.72. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $65.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.29 million. Research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Roth Capital raised MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

