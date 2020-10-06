Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 117,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,020,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the second quarter worth about $288,000. 29.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSX stock opened at $94.71 on Tuesday. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $141.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.55 and a beta of -0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.95.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. GSX Techedu had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSX shares. ValuEngine downgraded GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut GSX Techedu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GSX Techedu from $43.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.65.

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

