Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,631 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.94% of First Bancorp worth $6,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth $89,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 473.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the first quarter worth $141,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 69.2% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James C. Crawford III acquired 2,500 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,487.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $641.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $78.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

