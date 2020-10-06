Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,978 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Otter Tail worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTTR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the second quarter worth $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 71.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the second quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTTR. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Otter Tail from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Sidoti raised Otter Tail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Otter Tail has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average of $40.30. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $192.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.93 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.