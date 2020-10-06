Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,165 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Cytokinetics worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,520,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,841,000 after purchasing an additional 856,538 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its position in Cytokinetics by 314.2% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 606,871 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,508,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after purchasing an additional 576,349 shares during the last quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,614,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,143,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $42,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,191 shares of company stock worth $4,116,374 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

