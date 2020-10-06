Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,962 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,006 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Provident Financial Services worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 256.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 61,172 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 84.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 193,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 88,355 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,103,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 46,397 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 10.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 57,890 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $145,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John R. Kamin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,484 shares in the company, valued at $113,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28. The company has a market cap of $858.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $25.49.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

