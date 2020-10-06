Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $6.30 Million Stock Holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,964 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.41% of Cowen worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cowen by 443.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 587,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 479,671 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cowen by 52.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cowen by 47.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cowen by 11.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cowen by 13.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 51,099 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cowen stock opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.56. Cowen Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.51 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $369.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.90 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on COWN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cowen in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cowen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cowen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

