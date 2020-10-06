Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $6.35 Million Stake in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,837 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of TriMas worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 973,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,482,000 after purchasing an additional 22,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TriMas by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TriMas by 4.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,003,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,275,000 after buying an additional 85,118 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in TriMas by 9.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in TriMas by 20.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.59. TriMas Corp has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $33.07.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriMas Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRS shares. BidaskClub upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

