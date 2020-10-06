Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $6.43 Million Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Allegiant Travel worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,515,000 after purchasing an additional 136,257 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 211.6% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 427,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,673,000 after acquiring an additional 290,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 215.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 196,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Charles W. Pollard bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $13,341,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,431,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,339,721.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,870 shares of company stock valued at $24,208,483 over the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $117.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $60.06 and a 12-month high of $183.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.43). Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.38.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

