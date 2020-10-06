Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $6.46 Million Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of NewMarket worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,924,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $353.37 on Tuesday. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $304.65 and a one year high of $505.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $363.36 and its 200 day moving average is $393.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.48.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.13 by ($5.08). The business had revenue of $410.86 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 34.91%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

