Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $6.54 Million Stock Holdings in Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 660.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 648,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 563,194 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.23% of Conn’s worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Conn’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Conn’s by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 174,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 403,966 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 338.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Conn’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Conn’s from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Conn’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 2.37. Conn’s Inc has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.69 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conn’s Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

