Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $6.58 Million Stock Position in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) by 162.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,264 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.59% of RealReal worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in RealReal by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in RealReal by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in RealReal by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in RealReal by 1,099.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $2,035,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,157,806 shares in the company, valued at $62,699,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 113,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,045,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 523,367 shares of company stock valued at $8,268,722. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RealReal stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. RealReal Inc has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 3.69.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.64 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RealReal Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on RealReal in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on RealReal in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RealReal from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealReal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

