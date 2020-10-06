Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $6.64 Million Position in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,327 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Appian worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APPN. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Appian by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Appian by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Appian by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Appian by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Appian by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $283,750.00. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,050. 50.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Appian from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.78.

Appian stock opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.13 and a beta of 0.98. Appian Corp has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $67.84.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Appian had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $66.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Appian Corp will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

