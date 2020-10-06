Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $6.64 Million Stock Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,746 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of TowneBank worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.15.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $162.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.07 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on TowneBank in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TowneBank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

