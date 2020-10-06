Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $6.68 Million Holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,956 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Rite Aid worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 4,539.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 445,185 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the first quarter valued at $5,936,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 957.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 412,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 373,588 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 48.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 958,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 314,137 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 8.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,847,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,710,000 after purchasing an additional 221,683 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RAD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Rite Aid stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. Rite Aid Co. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

