Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $6.68 Million Stake in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,842 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Safehold worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 25.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 83.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after buying an additional 69,304 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 34.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 20.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,113,000 after buying an additional 312,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

SAFE opened at $65.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.35 and a beta of -0.41. Safehold Inc has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $67.18.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.64 million. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.03%.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 167,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $8,626,577.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 9,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,526,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,616,071.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 106,751 shares of company stock worth $5,837,967 and have sold 292,030 shares worth $15,105,785. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAFE. Mizuho upgraded Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Safehold in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.