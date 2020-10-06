Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 213,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.88% of JinkoSolar worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

JKS opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.29.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.80. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BOCOM International raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.72.

JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

