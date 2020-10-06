Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $6.94 Million Holdings in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,953,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 615,216 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 5.61% of Office Depot worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Office Depot by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Office Depot by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Office Depot by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Office Depot by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Office Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,181,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter.

ODP opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. Office Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.29.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Office Depot had a positive return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Office Depot Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ODP. BidaskClub lowered shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

