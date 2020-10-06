Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.06 Million Stock Position in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,626,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 188,419 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.35% of Extreme Networks worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 746.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,395,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,669 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 79.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,855,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 215,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 588,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,972.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.10. The firm has a market cap of $500.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.90.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 13.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

