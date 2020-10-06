Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 253,655 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,655 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.05% of Quotient Technology worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,782,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,646,000 after buying an additional 263,300 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,861,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,270,000 after buying an additional 12,179 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,171,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after buying an additional 343,725 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 3,032,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,198,000 after buying an additional 456,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 321.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,325,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after buying an additional 1,010,931 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

In other Quotient Technology news, insider Connie L. Chen sold 10,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 291,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,142.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,114. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,355 shares of company stock valued at $180,054 over the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $5.20 to $7.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quotient Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.98.

QUOT stock opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $734.45 million, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.74. Quotient Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.99 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Quotient Technology Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.