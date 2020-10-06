Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 611,796 Shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 133.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,070,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611,796 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.08% of Oceaneering International worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 66,522 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 84.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,274 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on OII shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $3.65 to $5.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.21.

NYSE OII opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $372.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.32.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $427.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

