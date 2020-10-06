Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 88,197 Shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,378,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,197 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Coeur Mining worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 97,313 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 72,583 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 362,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. Coeur Mining Inc has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.99 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Coeur Mining Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Terrence F. Smith sold 51,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $422,044.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,635.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

