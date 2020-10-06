Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 975,187 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 5,330.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 993,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 975,187 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Tata Motors worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Tata Motors by 82.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tata Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Tata Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tata Motors by 414.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTM opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.89. Tata Motors Limited has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $14.03.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 48.89%. Analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

TTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Macquarie cut Tata Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Tata Motors has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.00.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

