Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 126.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 760,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,408 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Par Pacific worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PARR. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Par Pacific by 107.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Par Pacific by 21.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PARR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Monday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

