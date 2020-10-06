Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,239,012 Shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,239,012 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Paramount Group worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. AXA raised its position in Paramount Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 455,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Paramount Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,638,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,619,000 after purchasing an additional 788,481 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Paramount Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 415,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Paramount Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Paramount Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 406,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGRE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. Paramount Group Inc has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $171.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Paramount Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Paramount Group Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

