Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 160,077 Shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 160,077 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Moelis & Co worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MC. FMR LLC grew its position in Moelis & Co by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Co in the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,674.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,050 in the last three months. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moelis & Co stock opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.24. Moelis & Co has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.57 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Moelis & Co will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MC shares. TheStreet cut Moelis & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moelis & Co in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moelis & Co from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

