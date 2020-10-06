Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 21,428 Shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,428 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Huazhu Group worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. AJO LP grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 773.8% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTHT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BofA Securities raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.62.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.70 and a beta of 1.75. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $46.30.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.07). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 16.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Ltd will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

