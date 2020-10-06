Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 175,484 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of GAP worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 45,000.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in GAP by 190.7% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in GAP by 2,848.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in GAP by 295.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in GAP by 117.6% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on GAP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GAP from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on GAP from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.21.

GAP stock opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75. Gap Inc has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $19.36.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gap Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,554.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

