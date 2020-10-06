Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) Major Shareholder Buys $236,731.95 in Stock

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 28,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $236,731.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 128,002 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,063,696.62.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,008 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $90,155.52.

NYSE JRO remained flat at $$8.28 on Tuesday. 9,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,480. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 95,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 46,067 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,227,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 787,729 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 43,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

