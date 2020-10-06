Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (TSE:NRI) Shares Gap Up to $0.85

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:NRI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.85, but opened at $0.97. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 1,030 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 563.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (TSE:NRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (TSE:NRI)

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial healthcare company, produces and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Pennsaid, a topical pain product that is used to treat the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis of the knee; Pennsaid 2%, a follow-on product to Pennsaid for the treatment of the pain of osteoarthritis of the knee; Heated Lidocaine/Tetracaine (HLT) Patch, a topical patch that provides local analgesia prior to painful needle procedures, such as dialysis, blood draws, and pediatric needles; and Resultz, an over-the-counter product intended to kill head lice and remove their eggs from hair.

