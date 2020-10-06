NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) have trended positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NVIDIA earned a news sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the computer hardware maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $541.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $518.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $545.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $508.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.25. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,140,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $5,137,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,772 shares of company stock worth $89,816,325 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

