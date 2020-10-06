NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Shares Gap Down to $0.32

NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.30. NXT-ID shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter. NXT-ID had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 50.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXTD. Fondren Management LP increased its stake in NXT-ID by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 2,445,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 204,198 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NXT-ID in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NXT-ID by 2,301.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NXT-ID in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc, a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, financial technology, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It offers non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems (PERS), including landline and cell-based options; the Fit Pay Trusted Payment Manager Platform (TPMP) that provides IoT and wearable devices with contactless payment capabilities and full digital wallet functionality; World Ventures Flye SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, the travel company; and Fit Pay General Purpose Reloadable Mastercard, which offers prepaid capabilities on wearable devices connected to the TPMP.

